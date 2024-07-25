Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $29.75-30.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $841.50. 818,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $971.36 and a 200-day moving average of $888.89. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $484.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,022.81.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total transaction of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

