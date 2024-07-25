Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60 to $6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.550 billion to $5.650, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.37. 2,420,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,622. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.30.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

