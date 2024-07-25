Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.03 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00003634 BTC on popular exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $263,326.45 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.13931224 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $260,411.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.