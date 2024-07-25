Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of DCOM stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $24.83. 245,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,559. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
