Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Up 9.7%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $149.50 and last traded at $149.11. 899,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,473,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 9.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.