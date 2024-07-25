Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Diversified Energy Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:DEC opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $26.00.
Diversified Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
