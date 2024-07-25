DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.49 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $378.25 million and $10.49 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00410068 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $7,907,400.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.