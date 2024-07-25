Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.46. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

