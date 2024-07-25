Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DMPZF remained flat at C$4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.46. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.00.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
