Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.05 to $9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.691 billion to $8.776 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Dover also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $176.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DOV

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.