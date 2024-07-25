Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in July

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Dowlais Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DWLAF remained flat at $0.84 on Thursday. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.56.
About Dowlais Group
