Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Short Interest Up 6,100.0% in July

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DWLAF remained flat at $0.84 on Thursday. 9,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

