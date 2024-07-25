Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $37,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 1,523,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,122. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $110.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

