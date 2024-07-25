Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 3.7 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.