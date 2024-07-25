East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
EWBC stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. 1,263,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,168. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
