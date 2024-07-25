Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 2,859.0% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 262,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,602. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.