Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,207.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 132,889 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $118.26 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

