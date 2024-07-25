Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.17% of Edison International worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,327,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,436,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,347,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 667,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 580,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

EIX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 769,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,905. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.