ELIS 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,679.13 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ELIS has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $1,679.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03249752 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,355.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

