ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.59 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. ELIS has a market cap of $6.59 million and $29,381.96 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,545.36 or 0.99999786 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007152 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00069550 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03249752 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,355.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

