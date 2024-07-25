Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 3,176,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,409,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

