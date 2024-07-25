Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

ENVA traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

