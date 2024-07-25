Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 1.8% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. 1,304,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,349,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Enovix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

