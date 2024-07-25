Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.20. 1,841,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $176.00.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.