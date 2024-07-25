Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Trading Down 6.7%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 203,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 184,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The stock has a market cap of C$21.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.