Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Gap Down to $17.18

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $17.18, but opened at $16.17. Entrada Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $569.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of -0.25.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entrada Therapeutics

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,276 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,955.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,576.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $146,963.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,371 shares of company stock valued at $287,595 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

See Also

