Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.89. The stock had a trading volume of 641,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,056. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

