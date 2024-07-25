Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Equitable worth $15,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equitable

Equitable Trading Up 2.3 %

EQH traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,707. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.