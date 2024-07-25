Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert Sells 6,000 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,675.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Equity Bancshares stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $631.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.95.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

