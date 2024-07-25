Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.860-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.86-2.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.39.

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

