Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $62.13 million and approximately $540,718.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,947.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.70 or 0.00548854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00106512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00033897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00240506 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00064652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,566,252 coins and its circulating supply is 76,566,900 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

