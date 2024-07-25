Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.9 %

Ero Copper stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.