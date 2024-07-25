Ethereum Classic Price Hits $22.03 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $22.03 or 0.00033541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $189.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,695.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.56 or 0.00550356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00104688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00246002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00064454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,065,768 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

