Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $386.28 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,212.91 or 0.04989091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $386.28 billion and approximately $18.29 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00042911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

