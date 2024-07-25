EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EVEX opened at $3.27 on Monday. EVE has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

