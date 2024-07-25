EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 65,765 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 61,130 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.42.

EVEX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $880.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

