EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 4,700.0% in July

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
EVgo Price Performance
Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.87.
EVgo Company Profile
