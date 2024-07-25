EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Up 4,700.0% in July

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 4,700.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. EVgo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.