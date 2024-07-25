Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,370 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $22,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,904. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

