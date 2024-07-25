Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) PT Raised to $18.00 at Raymond James

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

FMNB traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 140,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

