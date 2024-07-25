Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.31

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $216.31 and last traded at $216.16, with a volume of 12803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.82. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $24,137,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,283,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.