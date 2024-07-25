Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.1 %

FSS stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

