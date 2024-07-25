Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $101.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00041742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00014989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

