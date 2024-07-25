Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 210,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 63,398 shares.The stock last traded at $58.78 and had previously closed at $58.92.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $807.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

