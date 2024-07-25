First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Bancorp shares last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 31,247 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

