First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.34, but opened at $42.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Bancorp shares last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 31,247 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
First Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Beauty Retailer Stock Brings Early Christmas for Value Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Ford Stock EPS Disappoints, Shares Plummet After-Hours
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How Much Should You Be Investing? Try Our Calculators
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.