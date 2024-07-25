First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.
First BanCorp. Stock Performance
NYSE:FBP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 1,310,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.
First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First BanCorp.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First BanCorp.
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.