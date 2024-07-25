First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 1,310,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First BanCorp.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.