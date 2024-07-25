First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Up 6.7 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 104,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,287. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

