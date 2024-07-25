First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $793.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 28.30%.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

