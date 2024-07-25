First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 7,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 6,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.69% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF

The First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (EFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in debt securities, of various credit quality, issued by emerging market countries. EFIX was launched on Feb 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

