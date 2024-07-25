First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $45.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

