FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.60.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,885. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

