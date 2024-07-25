Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.96.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.79. 1,024,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 182.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.