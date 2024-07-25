Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.56

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 91458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

